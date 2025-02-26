Paramount Showcases ‘King & Conqueror’ at London Screenings

Yesterday, February 25, at Curzon Soho Cinema, Paramount Global Content Distribution held its London TV Screenings, including a morning session on factual and unscripted programming and then a scripted session, which ended with a screening of King & Conqueror introduced by Lisa Kramer, president, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The screening was followed by a Q&A session with King & Conqueror star and executive producer James Norton and executive producer Kitty Kaletsky (Rabbit Track Pictures).

The eight-part historical epic revolves around the struggle for power between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy, two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.

The series is produced by The Development Partnership, Rabbit Track Pictures, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

Pictured: King & Conqueror star and executive producer James Norton, executive producer Kitty Kaletsky, Lisa Kramer, president, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo credit: Sam Jackson