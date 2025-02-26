Keshet Inks Presales for ‘Seven Wonders of the Ancient World’

Keshet International has secured pre-sales for three-part history docuseries ‘Seven Wonders of the Ancient World,’ co-developed with SandStone Global.

The series has been pre-sold in Australia to public service broadcaster SBS, and in France to TF1 for its Histoire TV channel, having recently boarded the U.K.’s Channel Five.

Co-developed by SandStone Global and Keshet International, as part of their ongoing co-development partnership, Seven Wonders of the Ancient World was filmed across three continents at locations in Turkey, Greece and Egypt. From the Great Pyramid at Giza to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the series features a fascinating journey in the footsteps of the ancients.

Presented by Professor Bettany Hughes OBE, the documentary is based on Hughes’ best selling book, which has been translated into 10 languages to date.