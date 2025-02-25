Paramount Global, beIN Media Partner in Turkey

Paramount Global Content Distribution has signed a new licensing deal with beIN Media Group in Turkey, establishing a Paramount+ branded destination on beIN’s Turkish OTT platforms, TOD and beIN CONNECT.

The deal includes films from Paramount Pictures and Republic Pictures, television series from CBS Studios and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® original series. A range will be available exclusively at launch to beIN’s subscribers in Turkey, along with content from Paramount’s film and series library.

Deals for the branded destinations include Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, MultiChoice in Africa, JioCinema in India, Blast TV in the Philippines, MONO in Thailand, beIN TOD in MENA, and Coupang Play in Korea.

“Following the resounding success of the Paramount+ branded destination on TOD in MENA, we’re thrilled to expand our valued relationship with beIN in Turkey,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures. “Our Paramount+ branded destinations have consistently proven to meet the demand among streaming consumers for high-quality entertainment as well as attract new subscribers to respective platforms, offering users new avenues to access our acclaimed content.”

Esra Özaral Altop, chief entertainment content officer, beIN Media Group, added: “We are thrilled to extend our licensing deal with Paramount Global into Turkey through our OTT platforms, TOD and beIN CONNECT and our TV channels. It marks another significant step in our mission to deliver exceptional entertainment to audiences across a broader region. With special access to Paramount’s outstanding content library, we are enhancing the entire beIN offer, with an unmatched selection of movies, series, and entertainment.”