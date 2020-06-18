Telefónica And Atresmedia Launch Buendía Estudios

Telefónica And Atresmedia announced that the European Commission approved the creation of Buendía Estudios.

The production company will aim to create and produce audiovisual content in Spanish for the domestic and international market. Telefónica and Atresmedia will each hold a 50 percent share in the newly created company. Both companies are benchmark factories in the world of Spanish fiction, with Atresmedia creating successful series such as Money Heist and Locked Up, among others, and Telefónica through Movistar+ has developed original productions including The Plague and Mira lo que has hecho.

Looking to boost Spanish and Latin American talent worldwide, Buendía Estudios will place an emphasis on helping to revitalize the Spanish audiovisual sector by promoting associations and co-productions with other companies.