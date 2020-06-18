Nickelodeon LATAM Partners With Grupo Éxito For ‘Spongebob’ Apparel

Nickelodeon Latin America teamed up with Grupo Éxito in Colombia on a limited-edition apparel line for SpongeBob Squarepants.

Featuring colorful graphic tees and pajamas for infants up to teens and adults, the line is available exclusively at 30 Grupo Éxito stores from June to August 2020.

Angela Cortez, vice president of ViacomCBS Consumer Products Latin America, said, “We continue celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants twentieth anniversary and are extremely happy to be able to give fans in Colombia access to this exclusive line through this partnership with Grupo Éxito.”