France tv Adds ‘Hear Me Out’ To Cinema Roster

France tv distribution expanded its cinema catalogue with the latest addition, Hear Me Out.

Directed by and starring Pascal Elbé, the romantic comedy follows Antoine, a history teacher in his early 50s who has become hard of hearing. As he learns to live with his handicap, he encounters a widow and young mother who will help him to open himself up to the world. Elbé stars in the lead role alongside a cast that includes Sandrine Kiberlain, Manon Lemoine, Francois Berléand, and Valérie Donzelli, among others. The film resumed shooting in early June.

Hear Me Out will be released by Diaphana in France.