ProSieben Airs Production Of Media Ranch’s Format ‘Watch!’ In July

Media Ranch confirmed that its entertainment format Watch! is being produced by Talpa Germany for ProSieben.

The German version of Watch!, titled Wer sieht das den?!, will premiere on ProSieben on July 21, 2020. Hosted by German comedy presenter Ruth Moschner (pictured), the show features two celebrity contestants who will play for charity. Created by Dan Munday and John Kirhoffer, Watch! sold in 12 major territories in the fourth quarter of 2019. It sold to Bunim/Murray Productions for the U.S., Warner for Denmark, WeMake in France, and TVP for Poland, among others.

Sophie Ferron, president and executive producer of Media Ranch, commented, “We are beyond thrilled that the first production our hottest format ever, Watch!, will be completed and on air this summer on ProSieben, especially with the COVID-19 crisis. Watch! has sold extremely well, 12 major territories in just a few months. It is such a fun show and viewers are craving great new programming this summer. On a personal note, in these challenging times we are happy to be able to count on great relationships with strong partners like Talpa Germany and ProSieben – it truly takes a village. We are fortunate to be bring this paper format to reality, and we wish the same for our industry colleagues.”