Dandelooo Acquires Distribution Rights To ‘Kosmix’

Dandelooo signed a deal with Czech animation production company Krutart for the worldwide distribution rights to Kosmix.

Co-produced by Krutart and Czech Television, the 2D series follows the adventures of the curious little robot Kit as he explores the universe.

The French animation production and distribution company also announced that two of its films, Shooom’s Odyssey and Hungry Bear Tales, will be featured in the official selection for the Short TV Films in Competition category at the online Annecy 2020. Dandelooo’s animation Mum is pouring rain, co-produced with Laïdak Films, has also been chosen for the Work in Progress (WIP) conference at Annecy.

Slapstick animated series Stinky Dog, which was commissioned by France Televisions, will launch with two episodes on SVoD platform OKOO.