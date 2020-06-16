Ananey Studios Resumes Production On ‘Sky’

Ananey Studios will resume its productions in Israel, including the family adventure series Sky.

Created by Giorah Chamitzer, who is responsible for series such as The Greenhouse and The Hood, Sky will begin shooting this week, after production was initially halted due to COVID-19. The series revolves around a smart and assertive alien girl who accidentally crashes in a small town on Earth. As she waits to be rescued, she transforms into the body of a popular high school girl. Sky is scheduled to debut in 2021 on the Teen Nick Channel in Israel.

Other shows that are scheduled to enter production this summer include Mesibat Yetsira and Rescue Team, among others.