AMC Picks Up ‘Filly Funtasia’ From Imira

Imira, the distribution arm of kids and family entertainment company Toonz Media Group, signed a deal with Hungarian broadcaster AMC TV for Filly Funtasia.

AMC will begin airing the first season of the popular girl brand series on the Minimax channel across Eastern Europe including Hungary, Romania, Moldova, the Czech Republic, and other countries in the region.

The Filly brand recently debuted in China on the video streaming platform iQIYI. With its 13-year legacy in the market and millions of toys sold, the Filly brand emphasizes important messages on teamwork, mutual respect, and the necessity of remaining curious.