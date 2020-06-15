Up The Ladder: Red Arrow Studios

Red Arrow Studios appointed Joel Denton as acting president of Red Arrow Studios International.

Denton will work with current president Bo Stehmeier to coordinate a smooth transition before Stehmeier exits from the company’s TV distribution business later in the year. Denton returns to Red Arrow after a stint at A+E Networks as managing director of International Content Sales & Partnerships, and before his first stint at Red Arrow, as president of Production and Distribution at RHI.

Denton commented, “I am excited to join Red Arrow and have the opportunity to work again with James and the rest of the talented team. It is currently a challenging time to be working in the international media marketplace, but with quality shows and producers, an excellent team and the backing and support of ProSiebenSat.1, I believe Red Arrow Studios International is well-placed to continue to grow, and I am really looking forward to getting started.”