French Riviera Film Festival Signs Licensing Deal With ShortsTV

French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) inked a licensing agreement with ShortsTV to present short films from the 2019 competition on ShortsTV’s North American platforms.

The 2019 FRFF English-language titles will debut early next year on ShortsTV. The titles include gothic horror The Desolation Prize, comedy Matty Boy, comedy Tumble Dry, drama Any Wednesday, family drama Cycle, and drama Graffiti. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of FRFF has been rescheduled for September 2020 in Santa Monica. The 2020 festival finalists will be streamed online.

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, co-founder of FRFF, commented, “We’re delighted to partner with ShortsTV in this licensing agreement to offer our award-winning filmmakers from around the globe an amazing platform to showcase their short films. We look forward to fostering a long-term partnership that hopefully will extend to films from our future festivals and to other territories where the channel is available.”