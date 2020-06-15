Arnold Schwarzenegger Invests In Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger will become a significant investor in the company.

Schwarzenegger will receive warrants to purchase shares in the company as an advance against his profit participation in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten. Schwarzenegger stars in and co-produces the animated children’s series. Co-produced by Genius Brands with Alibaba Group, Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions, the series will premiere in 2021 on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, stated, “We are grateful to have Arnold, not only as a co-producer, but also as a warrant holder, which is a tribute to his belief in both the series and Genius Brands. Not only is Arnold a legendary entertainer and a leading voice in promoting children’s education and fitness, he is a uniquely accomplished investor who brings the perspective of having been Governor of California, the 5th largest economy in the world. I can think of no better or smarter partner.”