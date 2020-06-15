A+E Networks Korea Launches ‘Backstreet Rookie’ On SBS

A+E Networks Korea announced the premiere of the first Korean scripted drama Backstreet Rookie on SBS.

Based on the hit webtoon, Backstreet Rookie will air in Korea starting June 19, 2020. A+E Networks International also signed a deal with its longstanding content partner U-NEXT for a simultaneous SVoD launch in Japan. In addition, iQIYI will air the series around the world, excluding China. A+E Networks International oversees worldwide distribution rights.

Patrick Vien, group managing director, International, A+E Networks, commented, “A+E Networks International is charting a new course in its journey of investments in scripted content. The recent ratings success of Miss Scarlet in the UK, our partnering with TV Azteca and Amazon for Hernan out of Latin America, and now the much-awaited premiere of Backstreet Rookie, demonstrates the global breadth of our content creation ambitions.”