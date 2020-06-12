Rainbow’s ’44 Cats’ Joins Italy’s Gardaland Resort

Rainbow announced that its 44 Cats brand will appear at Italy’s Gardaland Resort in the outdoor music show 44 Gatti Rock Show.

The series’ characters known as the Buffycats will appear in the 44 Gatti Rock Show, which debuts on June 13, 2020, when the theme park reopens its door for the summer season. The 15-minute show will feature original hit songs from the series, followed by a special meet and greet. The Gardaland Hotel will also offer guests the opportunity to stay in themed rooms for 44 Cats.