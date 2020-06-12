Netflix Enters Multi-Title Partnership With Nigerian Producer Mo Abudu

Netflix and Nigerian producer Mo Abudu signed a multi-title partnership to develop content from Nigeria.

Through her production company EbonyLife, Abudu will develop two original series as well as several branded films for Netflix. The partnership includes the on-screen adaptations of literary works such as a series based on Lola Shoney’s debut novel The Secret Lives of Baga Segi’s Wives and a film adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s play Death And The King’s Horseman.

Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix lead for Original Series in Africa, said, “We’re thrilled about this first-of-its-kind partnership in Africa that will bring some of Nigeria – and Africa’s most iconic storytelling to screen. We look forward to supporting Mo as she brings all these diverse Nigerian stories to the world.”