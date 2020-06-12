M7 Group Secures New Channel Deals For 1 West Satellite Distribution

M7 Group closed several satellite distribution agreements for its 1 West DTH platform.

The deal covers the satellite delivery of five channels to third-party operators within Europe. The newly signed channels include AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe’s JimJam Hungary and JimJam Romania, Viasat World’s TV1000, Hungarian lifestyle and entertainment channel Life TV, and Bollywood TV.

M7 Group Platform Services’ Bill Wijdeveld (pictured) stated, “We are very pleased with these new agreements. They confirm our strong position in the Central Eastern European markets for both DTH distribution and third-party satellite distribution solutions, as well as the attractiveness of 1 degree West as satellite hot spot for especially the Hungarian and Romanian market. The agreements also confirm that linear TV remains of key importance while there is a continuous demand for new, tailored and localized video content addressing specific target groups.”