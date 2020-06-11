Kanal D Begins Production On ‘Romance Next Door’

Kanal D announced that filming for its new romantic comedy Romance Next Door started June 9, 2020.

Produced by Mia Yapim, the new series tells a story about love and friendship among four young people from different social classes and cultures. The cast includes Furkan Andic, Ezgi Senler, Yigit Kirazci, and Nilay Deniz in the lead roles.

Romance Next Door is scheduled to broadcast this summer on Kanal D. The sales arm of the network, Kanal D International, will oversee distribution for the series.