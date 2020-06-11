Jane Marlow And Virginia Orr Set Up Donut Films

Scriptwriter and journalist Jane Marlow and producer Virginia Orr launched the new cross-platform production company Donut Films.

At launch, Donut Films’ first project They Them Us (pictured)has been picked up by the Canadian network and streaming service OUTtv. They Them Us is an intense relationship drama revolving around a group of friends who are exploring their sexuality, identity, and gender.

Marlow’s career spans screenwriting, industry journalism, and content production. She went on to write for several of the U.K.’s successful soap operas. Orr has established herself as a luxury management consultant who has worked with luxury brands for over 25 years.

Orr commented, “Donut Films formalizes the success that Jane and I achieved with our short film Take Me Back and which looks set to continue with They Them Us. Our creative and business skills dovetail well – Jane’s TV knowledge and scriptwriting experience complement my expertise in transforming creative businesses into sound business propositions.”