SPI/FilmBox Scores Channel Distribution Deal With Telecable

SPI/FilmBox signed its first ever channel distribution agreement with the Bulgarian telecom operator Telecable.

As part of this latest deal, Telecom subscribers will be able to access ten channels from SPI International’s channel portfolio. The deal includes the flagship movie channel FilmBox, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Plus, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FashionBox, and TuneBox.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Telecable to bring ten popular channels from SPI’s wonderful world of great entertainment to the Bulgarian audience. These ten channels feature versatile content for every taste, ranging from movies to lifestyle programming, which we are confident the Bulgarian audience will enjoy very much.”