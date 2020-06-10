Rainmaker Content Picks Up ‘Staged’ For Global Distribution

Rainmaker Content will oversee global distribution for the lockdown comedy series Staged.

The newly launched international distributor secured the global rights to the series, excluding the U.K. The Infinity Hill and GCB Films production revolves around the cast of a play who become furloughed when their upcoming production comes to a halt. Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the series shows the cast as they manage rehearsals while under lockdown. Staged launched on BBC One today.

Graham Begg, co-founder of Rainmaker Content along with Greg Phillips, remarked, “We are thrilled that we can launch Rainmaker with such an exceptional series that really speaks of our time. With stellar acting talent, alongside award-winning writing and production teams, this lockdown drama is funny, poignant and so relevant to now – wherever you are in the world. It is a clear indication of the calibre of programming that we intend to represent on the global stage as we build our business.”