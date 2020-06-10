niversal Pictures Partners With Timur Bekmambetov On New Projects

Universal Pictures partnered with Timur Bekmambetov’s banner Bazelevs to produce and distribute projects in the Screenlife format.

Building on their longstanding relationship, which includes Bekmambetov’s U.S. directorial debut Wanted as well as his first Screenlife feature Unfriended, the studio will roll out five new Screenlife features. Bekmambetov’s production team is currently at work on new Screenlife projects, including R#J, an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, and a sequel to Searching.

Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment, stated, “Timur and the team at Bazelevs blend a unique brand of storytelling with technological creativity that makes these films feel current and relevant. We look forward to continued shared success as we expand our partnership.”