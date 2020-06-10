ABC Commercial Delivers ‘Miriam Margolyes’ To BBC

ABC Commercial sold Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian to the BBC.

Produced by Southern Pictures, the funny observational series stars the film and television personality Miriam Margolyes as she embarks on a two-month road trip to reveal the complex nature of modern Australian life. On her journey, Margolyes explores the Australian dream, mateship, and the idea of the “lucky country.”

Jessica Ellis, ABC Commercial’s head of Content Sales & Distribution, remarked, “Miriam brings such disarming candor and perception to this incredibly entertaining series. If anyone can get to the heart of the nation and bring together audiences of all ages, it’s Miriam with her incredibly smart, inquisitive, naughty and honest personality. We’re thrilled to be working with the BBC to bring this wonderful series to UK audiences.”