LGI Media Sells Over 500 Hours Of Factual Content In Asia

LGI Media inked sales for more than 500 hours of factual programming across Asia.

Formerly known as Looking Glass International, the Australia-based distributor signed a package deal with Chinese educational broadcaster YuanLai Education for 397 hours of content, including Coded World, Horses, and VR101 (pictured).

Beijing-based OTT and VoD operator Bytedance China picked up 168.5 hours of programming, including Spiky Gold Hunters and The Wine Guys: Grape Escapes. Hong Kong broadcaster PCCW acquired Yohji Yamamoto: Rebel in Black for their SVoD platform.

Pay-TV channel SCTV Vietnam scored a deal for Torror!, Counts – The Origins of Catalonia, Masai Mara: The Big Hunt, and The Whole Truth About Lying.

Karen Lee, head of Sales – Asia for LGI Media, said, “With the global pandemic challenging our industry it’s reassuring that the market in Asia continues to grow (with these sales). Broadcasters are seeking out international co-productions to ensure a balance is met between locally produced content and in-house productions with international acquisitions. These great factual deals in China, Hong Kong and Vietnam – a fast-evolving and exciting market has struck a chord with Asian audiences.”