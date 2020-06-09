Gusto Worldwide Media Unveils ‘CombiNATION Plates’

Gusto Worldwide Media announced its new studio-based series CombiNATION Plates.

Pre-production began yesterday, and the series will be shot in Gusto’s state-of-the-art production facility in Ottawa starting June 16, 2020. Commissioned by Bell Media for their CTV Life Channel, CombiNATION Plates features chef-host Bianca Osbourne as she shows how two distinctly different food cultures can be combined for new culinary creations. The series will also air on all Gusto TV channels in the U.S., Latin America, APAC, and the U.K.

Chris Knight, president and CEO Gusto Worldwide Media, remarked, “We hit the ground running the moment Premier Ford gave the green-light. We’ve had the studio on lock-down for nine weeks and have implemented extensive health & safety protocols. This is a single purpose studio, so nobody in or out without an invite. We’re looking forward to creating more exceptional content in the new normal.”