Showtime Streams ’16 Shots’ For Free

Showtime will make two documentaries examining racial injustice available for free.

Richard Rowley’s 16 Shots and Sacha Jenkins’ Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! will stream on YouTube and SHO.com.

A joint production from Midnight Productions, Topic Studios, Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, 16 Shots looks at the 2014 shooting of the teenager Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police offer.

Produced by Jenkins and executive produced by Misha Louy on behalf of Mass Appeal, Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! creates a timeline exploring the complicated relationship between the Los Angeles police department and the city’s Black and minority communities.