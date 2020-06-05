Up The Ladder: BBC, Genius Brands International

The BBC Board named Tim Davie as the new director-general of the BBC.

Davie will begin his new role on September 1, 2020. He currently serves as chief executive officer of BBC Studios. He will oversee the creative, editorial, and operational leadership of the company. Tony Hall is currently director-general.

Sir David Clementi, chairman of the BBC Board, commented, “Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry. His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years.”

Genius Brands International made new executive appointments for its Kartoon Channel!

Margaret Loesch has been appointed executive chairman of the digital kid’s channel. She most recently served as president of the HUB, a joint venture between Hasbro Toys and Discovery Communications. She was the founding president and CEO of Fox Kids Networks Worldwide. David Neuman is joining the Kartoon Channel! as chief creative officer. He previously served as president of Walt Disney Television and Touchstone Television. (Pictured: Margaret Loesch and David Neuman.)