Univision Communications Honored With 37 Telly Awards

The Telly Awards celebrates a wide variety of content across television and other video programming such as branded campaigns and spots. The awards include 20 that were client work created by Univision Brand Labs, the company’s in-house agency. This year, Univision’s work for clients included work for Google, Pepsi, Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers, and Lionsgate, among others.

Steve Mandala, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing, commented, “I am proud that the world-class creative marketing campaigns that our teams across sports, entertainment and ad sales created was recognized by the industry for their boldness and ingenuity. From organic in-show integrations and dynamic client activations to industry-leading Spanish-language programming, our teams are dedicated to developing the very best creative content across TV, radio and digital for our audience and partners alike. I am thrilled that our teams’ innovative work across the Company has been rewarded by our media peers.”

