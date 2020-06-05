Mediawan Shares Screening And Distribution Platform For Broadcasters

Mediawan unveiled a brand makeover to increase its visibility in France and the international market.

In addition to a new logo and redesigned website, Mediawan launched an exclusive screening and distribution platform for content acquisition professionals. The platform will allow industry professionals to watch flagship programming produced and distributed by the company.

Titles include Wonderland, Moloch, The Luminaries, and much more. A significant amount of content will also be freely available to the public, including talent and director interviews, promo reels, and other clips.