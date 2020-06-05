Global Agency Announces ‘Never Let Go’ Sale In Portugal

Global Agency signed a new sales deal for Never Let Go with Portugal’s ZAP.

Produced by Gold Film, Never Let Go is a sweeping love story about Yigit Kozan and the two women who are drawn to him. The drama series has aired two seasons on Turkey’s Show TV. Global Agency also announced a recent sale for the drama in Tajikistan. With these latest sales, the series will reach more than 30 countries.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, remarked, “Never Let Go is a good option for channels with its 165 commercial hours in these coronavirus days and we look forward to seeing the drama added to the international programming of many more channels across the world.”