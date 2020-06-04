NHK’s 8K Channel Will Air ‘Wife of a Spy’

NHK will premiere the epic drama Wife of a Spy on its 8K channel.

Coming from Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa Kiyoshi, Wife of a Spy tells the story of a wife who stays true to her own convictions. Her husband, a trader, brings a woman from Manchuria. When this other woman dies, the wife learns of her husband’s secret, and she will take an astonishing course of action. Kiyoshi has earned a global reputation for movies such as Tokyo Sonato and Journey to the Shore.

Channel controller Ochiai Jun commented, “These are challenging times for the creative industry and for our viewers. High-quality entertainment is more necessary than ever. For a public service media organization, providing it is an important part of our core mission.”