Earth Touch Acquires Two Historical Docs

Earth Touch added two documentary acquisitions to its history slate.

The wildlife and factual entertainment producer and distributor picked up the global rights, excluding Arabic and Farsi languages, to The Iran Iraq War (pictured) from OR Media. Earth Touch also now represents Burning Sky for worldwide distribution.

The Iran Iraq War examines the course of the Iran-Iraq War over eight years, showing the conflict and the damaging legacy left in the region. Produced by Evolution Media, Burning Sky details the top-secret activities of the Marines aboard the USS Curtiss in the Pacific Ocean during the Cold War.

Chris Fletcher, director of Sales and Programming at Earth Touch, commented, “Expanding our history slate has been a major objective for us this year but we are focused on curating quality programming over acquiring volume. Both these series were attractive for similar reasons – the Iran-Iraq War has never been covered properly before on television, mainly because of the problems accessing Iranian and Iraqi archive and conducting interviews with combatants and other participants. With their excellent connections in the Middle East, OR Media have painstakingly unearthed compelling material to produce an absorbing series, charting the course of this brutal conflict over eight long years and the damaging legacy it has left on the region. Likewise, Burning Sky is unique in that Evolution Media have secured exclusive access to recently de-classified footage and witness testimony, lifting the lid on a highly controversial operation that has been shrouded in secrecy for over 60 years.”