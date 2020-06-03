FilmRise Rolls Out FilmRise Action On The Roku Channel

FilmRise launched its latest linear channel FilmRise Action on The Roku Channel.

FilmRise Action features an array of action films for audiences looking for fiery car chases and death-defying stunts. At its launch, the channel showcases titles such as Stolen with Nicolas Cage, Blitz with Jason Statham, and The Code with Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas.

The summer line-up highlights Pandemic: Part 1, Pandemic: Part 2, The 51st State, Atomic Twister, Ninja, Sharpshooter, and Black Fox III, among many others.