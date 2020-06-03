Euronews Channel Launches On Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV announced the launch of Euronews, the international news channel, on its platform.

Euronews features a European perspective on current affairs, business, culture, sports, and lifestyle events. The news channel will offer informative content 24/7 and will be available in all European countries covered by Rakuten TV. It will be the first live channel for the platform and will be available in six languages.

Teresa López, European Content Director at Rakuten TV, said, “We are very excited about the launch of our first live channel, which allows us to enrich our current proposition providing an always more varied and extensive content in the platform. Rakuten TV is eager to continue expanding its content offer in order to provide a complete experience just on a click.”