Up The Ladder: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group (TMG) brought on Anthony Santapaga (pictured) as national account executive, Media Marketing Solutions.

Santapaga will work with agencies selling integrated advertising and special events for all TLN Media Group brands and platforms. With solid experience in both traditional and digital media advertising, he started as a media buyer in national advertising agencies before shifting his focus to digital and programmatic marketing.

Aldo Di Felice, president of TLN Media Group, stated, “We welcome Anthony. He has great enthusiasm for delivering outstanding client service, developing strong client relationships, and using his expertise in digital media to develop campaigns that meet modern business challenges.”