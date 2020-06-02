Novel Entertainment’s ‘Horrid Henry’ Special Airs On Netflix

Novel Entertainment announced that its first animated feature-length Horrid Henry special will launch on Netflix in the U.K. starting June 6, 2020.

Produced and written by Novel’s Lucinda Whiteley and executive produced by Mike Watts, Horrid Henry’s Wild Weekend follows Henry as he is unexpectedly chosen to join the Ashton Adventurers to compete for the Brainbox of the Year Cup. The story finds Henry learning to work as part of a team alongside Moody Margaret, Beefy Bert, and Anxious Andrew to face off against his nemesis Stuck Up Steve and the Brick House Boys.

Watts, co-founder of Novel Entertainment, commented, “Horrid Henry continues to be hugely popular on Netflix in the UK and we are thrilled to have a feature-length animated commission.”