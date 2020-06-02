DCD Rights Secures Sales For ‘The Secrets She Keeps’

DCD Rights announced new sales for the psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps.

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now acquired the North American rights with transmission beginning July 16, 2020. The drama series has also been picked up by RTL Crime Germany. C More has also obtained the rights in Denmark and Norway. Network 10 Australia originally premiered The Secrets She Keeps. The series is also airing in Latin America on DIRECTV Satellite Services and DIRECTV GO. Adapted from Michael Robotham’s acclaimed novel, The Secret She Keeps revolves around two women and their chance encounter in the supermarket. Both women have secrets and both will risk it all to conceal the truth.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO at DCD Rights, remarked, “Boasting a strong cast, The Secrets She Keeps is an extremely well-written and suspenseful drama offering appeal for a wide audience demographic. We are delighted by the international interest this series has attracted and to be able to announce further sales in major territories underlines its continued global success.”