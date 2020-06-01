Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia named Richard Tom as chief technology officer.

Tom will be responsible for the technology and operations divisions, as well as shared services across the company. He will oversee the company’s data strategy, content delivery systems, broadcast engineering, and the technology platform for WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max. Before WarnerMedia, Tom served as an advisor and consultant for technology-focused consumer and B2B companies. He previously served as CTO and SVP of Hulu.

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, said, “Richard is a rare bird in that he brings deep technical chops, a dogged customer focus, clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that attracts other world class builders to him. WarnerMedia’s future will be as much about technology as it will be about storytelling and having Rich report to me as our technical leader strongly signals that.”