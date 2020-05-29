Starz Orders ‘Step Up’ Series From Lionsgate

Starz picked up a reimagined series of Step Up from creator Holly Sorenson and Lionsgate Television.

The dance drama is inspired by the Step Up film franchise from Lionsgate. Using a new approach, the Starz original series will bring back popular characters from previous seasons of the series. Step Up revolves around Sage Odom, founder of the High Water Performing Arts Center, and his partner Collette. The new season finds Sage and Collette facing criminal charges, financial ruin, and powerful enemies. The series will star Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera, Tricia Helfer, and Petrice Jones, among others.

Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group chairman, stated, “The latest installment of Step Up not only reimagines the entire franchise but is filled with high energy, lots of heart and electrifying dance moves, and we’re very excited to reunite the talented cast and creative teams for another great season. This collaboration underscores our ability to work successfully across our businesses to supply premium content to Starz.”