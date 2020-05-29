HBO Max Picks Up Streaming Rights To ‘Young Sheldon’

HBO Max obtained the exclusive SVoD rights to Young Sheldon from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Coming from Chuck Lorre Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Young Sheldon follows Sheldon Cooper, the eccentric character from The Big Bang Theory, as he embarks on his journey through childhood. HBO Max is also the streaming home for the entire library of The Big Bang Theory. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution handles distribution.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, stated, “We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete. We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”