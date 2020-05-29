Giovanni Pedde Exits ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group announced that Giovanni Pedde has departed the company.

Most recently, Pedde served as executive vice president, Client Relations. He joined the company in 1998 and established the Italian office for what was then Paramount Television Group’s international division. He worked for six years at Paramount, with another 16 years at the combined CBS and Paramount division.

Armando Nuñez, chairman of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, said, “Giovanni is an impressive and incredibly well-respected executive with a tremendous track record. I’ve greatly enjoyed working with him over the years and thank him for all his contributions to the company. We will miss him and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”