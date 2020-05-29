DMR Picks Up Anime From Tezuka Productions

Digital Media Rights (DMR) signed a new deal with Tezuka Productions for all of the American rights to several anime titles.

DMR acquired the SVoD, TVoD, AVoD, and digital linear rights for the anime package for the U.S. and Canada. The titles include Astroboy, Black Jack, Ambassador Magma, A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose, Undersea Super Train: Marine Express, and One Million-Year Trip: Bander Book. The anime programs will initially premiere on RetroCrush, the streaming service devoted to classic anime TV and movies, starting June 5.

David Chu, co-founder and CEO of DMR, said, “It is an honor to bring a touch of the genius of the late Osamu Tezuka to our newly-launched RetroCrush platform. Anime aficionados across North America will be thrilled to once again enjoy these incredible programs. New fans will have the opportunity to learn why Mr. Tezuka has been called the Walt Disney of Japan.”