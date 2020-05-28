Veteran Producer Robin Cass Launches New Prodco

Veteran producer Robin Cass launched the newly created production company Cass & Co.

The Vancouver-based company launches with current properties such as Waubgeshig Rice’s bestselling novel Moon of The Crusted Snow, a limited series in development with support from the Harold Greenberg fund, and Jefferson Moneo’s drama series Crime Wave. Additional projects include the web series BossLady, comedy series Diva, and documentary series HumanKind.

Cass commented, “I am delighted to have made the move to Vancouver and to announce the launch of my new production company. Today’s audiences are devouring series like never before and they are hungry for excellent storytelling. The projects I am working with each reflect wonderfully diverse and layered characters and stories, all which resonated with me and are the perfect addition to Cass & Co’s growing slate.”