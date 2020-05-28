MIP Cancun Moves Forward For November Edition

MIP Cancun show director Bénédicte Touchard de Morant confirmed that MIP Cancun will move forward with its seventh edition.

MIP Cancun will take place from November 17-20, 2020. Registration is currently open. Over 600 companies were in attendance for the 2019 edition.

Touchard de Morant stated, “Meeting the moment is our motto and our purpose is clear and transparent: supporting Latin America’s international distribution, acquisitions and co-production needs. From a business perspective, the desire for targeted face-to-face gatherings like MIP Cancun have never been more valuable and needed.”