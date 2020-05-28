eOne Sells ‘The Rookie’ To Japan’s WOWOW And Norway’s TV2

Entertainment One (eOne) closed new sales for The Rookie with WOWOW in Japan and TV2 in Norway.

eOne has licensed the police drama to more than 180 territories worldwide. The Rookie has been recently renewed for a third season by ABC in the U.S. Co-produced by eOne and ABC Studios, the drama series stars Nathan Fillion as the oldest rookie in the LAPD. The series chronicles his new challenges and romantic relationships, as he figures out the type of cop he wants to be.

Stuart Baxter, president of International Distribution at eOne, said, “As our industry navigates the current climate together, we are working even closer with our distribution partners all around the world to ensure they have the content they need, so that their schedules remain full and their audiences entertained during these unsettling times. We’re delighted The Rookie has become a phenomenal success internationally delivering massive audiences all around the world that keep on building with each new season.”