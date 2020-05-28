AMR Picks Up Distribution Rights To ‘The Dakota Entrapment Tapes’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR), a member of Amcomri Media Group, secured the international distribution rights to The Dakota Entrapment Tapes.

Produced by Fine Point Films, the film tells the story of North Dakota college student Andrew Sadek, who mysterious went missing and was found dead in 2014. The documentary follows the Sadek family as they pursue the truth of Andrew’s death. The film was co-produced by Mairéad Kelly, with Brendan Byrne and Michael Fanning as executive producers.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, remarked, “We are thrilled to add The Dakota Entrapment Tapes to the Abacus programming line-up. It’s a captivating film from the award-winning team at Fine Point Films, which we are confident will have wide international appeal following its world premiere at Hot Docs.”