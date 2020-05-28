A+E Networks Int’l Signs Deal With SBS Belgium For ‘Live PD’

A+E Networks International scored a deal with SBS Belgium for Live PD: Police Patrol and Nightwatch.

SBS Belgium picked up a package that includes the first five seasons of Live PD: Police Patrol (pictured) and seasons three and four of Nightwatch. The deal totals 51 hours of programming to bolster A+E’s factual IP in the Benelux region.

Live PD: Police Patrol brings viewers an unfiltered look at the work of police officers across America. From Dick Wolf and Wolf Reality, along with 44 Blue Productions, Nightwatch revolves around the emergency responders who cover the intense and unpredictable period from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Sarah Hussain, manager of International Content Sales for A+E Networks, commented, “A+E International is thrilled that SBS will introduce a new audience to our unparalleled catalog of live, factual programming. Series like Live PD: Police Patrol and Nightwatch resonate with global audiences because their stories of everyday heroism are universal.”