WarnerMedia Ink HBO Max Deal With Comcast

WarnerMedia and Comcast signed a deal to deliver HBO Max to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

HBO Max launched as of today. Existing Xfinity HBO customers will be able to access HBO Max at no additional cost. WarnerMedia’s latest direct-to-consumer streaming platform rolls out with 10,000 hours of curated content, with an exciting slate of original series and iconic films from across WarnerMedia’s library and third-party licensed titles.

Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said, “We’re thrilled to cap off the excitement of today’s launch by adding Comcast’s Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers. This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product.”