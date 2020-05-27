GoQuest Media Signs Deals For ‘Ruby Ring’

GoQuest Media scored new distribution deals for the Ukrainian drama Ruby Ring.

Based in Tanzania, digital satellite service provider Azam TV picked up the rights for the compelling drama, which will premiere on the Azam Media channel covering eight East African countries. Macedonian broadcaster Kanal 5 also acquired the series to air on its channel. Produced by Media Group Ukraine, Ruby Ring tells the story of two sisters whose lives change drastically and find themselves at a crossroads of conflict. The series has aired in 45 countries.

Jimmy George, vice president Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, commented, “Ruby Ring continues to go from strength to strength, resonating with international buyers. We are confident that audiences in Africa and Macedonia will be gripped with this series full of drama and suspense.”