Cosmos-Maya To Produce ‘Dabangg’ Animated Adaptation

Cosmos-Maya closed a deal with Arbaaz Khan Productions to produce two seasons of an animated series based on the Bollywood Dabangg franchise.

The Dabangg franchise has become one of the most popular Bollywood franchises with its three films. The kids and family series will feature animated depictions of all the iconic characters. The Dabangg series revolves around the daily life of police officer Chulbul Pandey, who stands up against evil to keep his city safe. Season one will be produced this year, while the second season will enter production in 2021.

Anish Mehta, CEO at Cosmos-Maya, remarked, “We are delighted to be partnering with Arbaaz Khan Productions in this historic merger of Bollywood and animation. As a trendsetter in the industry, Cosmos-Maya is, for the first time ever, bringing a major Bollywood franchise to animation with the adult protagonist being portrayed as an adult. With more and more content viewing platforms shifting their onus to animation, a medium which can adapt itself beautifully to all narrative formats, people of all ages are becoming more accepting of the medium which has traditionally been associated with kids’ viewing. With never seen before animation quality and responsible, Bollywood inspired storytelling, it will be our endeavor to further extend the reach of this iconic brand so that more kids, teenagers and families are engaged and entertained.”